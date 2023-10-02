Prolongation of Azerbaijan’s NAM chairmanship reflects broad international support to Azerbaijan, President says

2 October 2023 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress is under way at the Baku Convention Center, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

The Azerbaijani President addressed the event touching on several important points, regarding Azerbaijan's growing influence in the political and economic spheres.

“Azerbaijan participates as an active member of the international community in numerous political, economic, regional development projects,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while addressing the opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress.

“We, for the fourth year, are chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, the second after the United Nations international institution, and we've been entrusted the honor to chair this institution by unanimous decision of 120 countries. So, this really reflects the broad international support to Azerbaijan,” the President noted.

