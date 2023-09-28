Azerbaijani MP succumbs to coma

28 September 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva died today in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital, where she was being treated, Azernews reports.

Since September 23, the deputy was placed in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital due to serious health problems.

Due to the critical health condition of Ganira Pashayeva, who was diagnosed with a hypotonic state of unknown origin, it was not possible to save the MP's life, despite all the necessary measures taken by the medical staff of the Central Clinical Hospital and medical specialists from Turkiye .

May she rest in peace!

---

