28 September 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

David Babayan one of the separatist leaders in Khankendi surrenders to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing his Facebook post.

He noted that the Azerbaijani side requested his arrival to Baku for relevant investigation. He decided to turn himself in to the Azerbaijani law enforcers and left Khankendi for Shusha for this purpose.

