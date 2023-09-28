Next meeting of world prosecutors to be held in Baku [PHOTOS]

28 September 2023 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation headed by Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev was on a business trip to London to participate in the 28th annual conference and general meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors, Azernews reports, citing the prosecutor's office.

Speaking at the solemn flag ceremony of the Association, the Prosecutor General officially accepted the flag of the organization and invited the participants of the event to the 29th Conference of World Prosecutors to be held in Baku in September 2024. Afterward, a video showing national-cultural and historical monuments of Azerbaijan, including Baku, was presented to the participants of the event, and brochures and information booklets were distributed.

During the visit, the Prosecutor General met with Max Hill, Head of the Royal Prosecutor's Office of Great Britain. The necessity to expand ties between Azerbaijani law enforcement bodies, and cooperation in combating organized crime, especially illegal migration, human trafficking, and drug trafficking was discussed.

Kamran Aliyev expressed gratitude for the prosecution and conviction of members of the radical religious group that attacked the administrative building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in London on 4 August last year, as well as for close cooperation with the Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office in this matter.

At the meeting of the Prosecutor General with the head of the extradition department of the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom Harj Dersi, the issue of transfer of persons accused of committing a crime and put on the international wanted list was discussed, and an agreement was reached on joint actions and close cooperation in this field.

In addition, at the meeting with Singapore Prosecutor General Lucien Wong, Kamran Aliyev gave detailed information to his counterpart about the work done in the direction of a systematic fight against corruption in Azerbaijan as a result of large-scale reforms implemented by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Lucien Wong expressed gratitude for successful mutual cooperation and inquired about the preparation of the Conference of World Prosecutors to be held in Azerbaijan in 2024.

The Prosecutor General also held meetings with his colleagues from the USA, Brazil, Austria, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Mongolia, and other countries and informed them about the local anti-terrorist activities carried out in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan.

A regular meeting of the special group of the Association's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Network chaired by Azerbaijan was held within the framework of the conference. During the event, which was attended by leading officials and other representatives of prosecutor's offices of a number of countries as international experts, international cooperation in the field of combating corruption offenses, parallel financial investigations, and asset recovery was held. The meeting was chaired by Isfandiyar Hajiyev, Head of the Anti-Corruption Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, and was honored with the Association's Award of Merit.

During the visit, members of the Azerbaijan team held business meetings with colleagues from a number of countries and exchanged ideas on prospects for cooperation.

The working trip of the delegation of the General Prosecutor's Office to London was completed.

