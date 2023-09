27 September 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received U.S President’s special representative, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power, Principal Deputy Assistant US Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim and US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono.

