OTS makes post on Remembrance Day [PHOTO]

27 September 2023 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) posted a publication on its X page on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance, Azernews reports.

The post reads that the organization pays profound tribute and heartfelt gratitude to all the martyrs and veterans who served Azerbaijan with unwavering dedication.

On the occasion of September 27, a day dedicated to the commemoration of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan🇦🇿, we pay our profound tribute and heartfelt gratitude to all the martyrs and veterans who have served… pic.twitter.com/DRGJ7Ciwfa — Organization of Turkic States (@Turkic_States) September 27, 2023

