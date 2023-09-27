OTS makes post on Remembrance Day [PHOTO]

Azernews.Az

27 September 2023 11:59 (UTC+04:00)
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) posted a publication on its X page on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance, Azernews reports.

The post reads that the organization pays profound tribute and heartfelt gratitude to all the martyrs and veterans who served Azerbaijan with unwavering dedication.

