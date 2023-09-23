Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to meet UN Secretary General

23 September 2023 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of participation in the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Secretary General.

According to the received information, the meeting will discuss various directions of cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan, regional issues, as well as the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

