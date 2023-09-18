President: Determining fate of missing persons is important in terms of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

18 September 2023 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

“Determining the fate of missing persons is also important in terms of reconciliation and normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Cooperation in this area can be one of the effective trust-building measures,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his letter to the participants of the international conference on “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” in Baku, Azernews reports.

“The issue of missing persons during armed conflicts is a global problem. Azerbaijan has taken serious steps to increase international attention to this issue. Our country put forward a resolution on missing persons in the UN General Assembly every two years. We believe that there is a need for establishing a special mechanism for missing persons within the UN system,” the President of Azerbaijan said in his letter.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz