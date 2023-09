14 September 2023 23:58 (UTC+04:00)

An official reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in honor of the presidents participating in the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

Then, the heads of state had a conversation at a tea table.

