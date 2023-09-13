Russian food truck returns from Khankendi to Aghdam

13 September 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

The truck of the Russian Red Cross Society returned from Khankendi to Aghdam through the Aghdam-Khankendi road, said General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Jeyhun Mirzayev, Azernews reports.

He noted that the food and non-food products sent by the Russian Red Cross Society to the Armenian minority in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan were unloaded in the relevant warehouse in Khankendi.

“Employees of the Russian Red Cross Society will leave for their countries tomorrow. So, Azerbaijan's offer to provide assistance using the Aghdam-Khankendi road to meet the needs of the Armenian minorities in Garabagh has already become a reality,” Mirzayev added.

To recall, on September 10, on the initiative of the Russian government, according to the joint cooperation memorandum of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in order to meet the food needs of the Armenian minority living in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan, a total of one truck cargo of food has been sent by the Russian Red Cross Society.

---

