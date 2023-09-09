Azerbaijan did not receive a proposal from Armenia for urgent talks

9 September 2023 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

"Azerbaijan did not received a proposal from the Armenian government to hold urgent talks with President Ilham Aliyev" Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president and head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration, told Reuters on Saturday, Azernews reports.

Earlier, Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan's armed forces were conducting planned exercises in preparation for the autumn-winter season and this was part of the regular planning process. Armenia, on the other hand, is concentrating troops on the border and purchasing new weapons systems, he said.

He added that Armenian illegal armed formations in Garabagh have also come out of their barracks and have been put on high alert.

"Our strategy is to suppress any armed actions, illegal military actions and provocations against Azerbaijan," he said.

Recall that earlier the press service of the Armenian government said that Nikol Pashinyan told French President Emmanuel Macron during a telephone conversation with him.

To remind, earlier Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that he is ready to hold urgent talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to reduce tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Armenian Prime Minister reaffirmed the commitment to the agreements of 6 October 2022 in Prague and 14 May 2023 in Brussels, as well as the readiness to resolve all issues exclusively through diplomatic means.

