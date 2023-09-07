Over 500 foreign NGO activists issued appeal exposing Armenia's false propaganda

7 September 2023 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

"A group of foreign NGOs and civil society representatives from 27 countries around the world have launched an international campaign called "World for Peace in the Caucasus". Despite the fact that the campaign has just been announced, it has received enormous resonance and support, and the number of civil society representatives from different countries of the world has already exceeded 500, Azernews reports, citing AzerTac.

The appeal posted on the international platform "Jotform" mentions that the disinformation spread about the alleged closure of the Lachin road and the biased campaigns conducted in this direction undermine the peace-building process in the South Caucasus, and expresses deep concern about it.

The appeal recommends that Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan not succumb to the provocations of Armenia and the remnants of the so-called regime, and their political manipulations, and to open the Aghdam-Khankendi road for peace.

Those who joined the appeal believe that Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan should be able to properly assess the positive messages of the Azerbaijani state and civil society for the sake of peace. It is noted with regret that the aid trucks of the Red Crescent Society cannot continue moving in the direction of Khankendi due to artificial obstacles. The campaign also condemns those who make false accusations against the Azerbaijani state that allegedly the Armenian residents living in Garabagh are facing a "humanitarian crisis", and calls them to see the realities.

This international campaign is a clear indication that the world is standing up against the false propaganda spread by Armenia and its allies. It is a call to action for all those who want to see peace in the region and an end to the conflict.

Representatives of foreign NGOs who want to join this appeal, which exposes Armenia's false propaganda around the Lachin road and welcomes reintegration, can express their support by signing the statement online through the following link:

https://form.jotform.com/232422927546459

The social media accounts of the campaign have also been created:

X: https://x.com/wforcaucasus

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/worldforpeaceincaucasus/

Telegram: https://t.me/worldforpeaceincaucasus.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz