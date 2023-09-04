OIC delegation arrives in Ganja [PHOTOS]

4 September 2023 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

A delegation of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has arrived in Ganja, Azernews reports.

Members of the delegation visited the areas destroyed as a result of rocket fire by Armenian armed forces on Ganja and were informed about war crimes committed against civilians during the 44-day war.

It was noted that the Armenian armed forces violated the norms and principles of international law and the Geneva Convention of 1949, deliberately striking the peaceful population of Azerbaijan by shelling residential houses with heavy artillery.

It should be noted that yesterday the guests visited Agdam and Fuzuli districts liberated from occupation.

The main purpose of the visit was to investigate on the spot the facts of the destruction of religious and cultural monuments and cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis by Armenia, collect information on Azerbaijanis who suffered as a result of occupation and rocket attacks, as well as prepare a report and present it to the international community.

The IPHRC is a human rights agency and one of the principal organs of the OIC advocating for human rights within the scope of its 57 member states. The IPHRC was commissioned in 2005 and serves member and non-member states on the existing human rights mechanism under the international standards outlined for independence and professionalism as per its mandate granted by the OIC's charter.

The IPHRC was formed in response to the OIC's Ten-Year Programme of Action, which was adopted by the 3rd Extraordinary Islamic Summit held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 2005. The commission was formally created by the 38th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in 2011 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The IPHRC is tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that the OIC member states adhere to the Cairo Declaration on Human Rights in Islam, which was adopted in 1990. The Cairo Declaration was a product of the late 1980s and early '90s when the collapse of the Soviet bloc and democratic transitions in central and eastern Europe ushered in a period of liberal optimism in world politics.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz