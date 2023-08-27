Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Turkish counterpart [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

27 August 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Defense Minister General-Colonel Zakir Hasanov has received Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Guler.

Yashar Guler, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, together with the delegation headed by him visited the graves of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid flowers and honored their blessed memory, Azernews reports citing the Ministry.

Then a solemn welcoming ceremony was held at the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry. The Defense Ministers of both countries passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye accompanied by the military orchestra were performed.

After the welcoming ceremony, the Minister of Defense and and other leadership of the Ministry met with the Turkish delegation.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov greeted the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. Having noted that the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is at a high level, the minister also stressed the importance of continuing the work carried out in this direction at an increasing pace.

Expressing satisfaction with his first official visit to fraternal Azerbaijan as the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, Mr. Y. Guler thanked for the hospitality and noted that the strategic alliance between the two countries is based on friendship and brotherly relations.

Prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres, as well as issues of regional security and mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

---

