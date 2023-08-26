President: April 23 means complete restoration of our territorial integrity

26 August 2023 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the “Lachin City Day” festivities, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organized by the Ministry of Culture and Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, on the bank of the River of Hakari in the city of Lachin, Azernews reports.

Addressing the event, the President pointed out Azerbaijan's utmost power to protect its territorial integrity.

“As you know, on April 23 of this year, a border checkpoint was established in the Lachin district, on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. We did it again by showing determination, courage and confidence,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state also mentioned some foreign forces that tried to put pressure on Azerbaijan, which had zero effect for Azerbaijan to draw back.

“So much pressure, so many threats were made to us! It continues to this day, within various international organizations, as Armenia and the likes are putting forward various conspiracies against us. Nothing can turn us from our path. April 23 means complete restoration of our territorial integrity. The construction of the border checkpoint means complete restoration of our territorial integrity, and we did it within the framework of international law. We are safeguarding our territory, we are protecting our borders and we will continue to protect them,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

---

