An action plan been developed to provide city of Fuzuli with drinking water [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

26 August 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

According to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, urgent measures have been taken in Fuzuli city to create drinking and sewerage water supply systems. The project has been implemented by the State Water Agency of Azerbaijan to provide drinking water to the population living here, as well as buildings and structures belonging to the public and private sector, until the implementation of the project on the creation of drinking and sewage water supply systems in Fuzuli city implemented, Azernews reports, citing State Water Agency.

According to the information of the Coordination Headquarters established for centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, an Urgent Action Plan has been prepared to provide Fuzuli city with drinking water.

According to the plan, it was decided to use the available capacities until the establishment of new drinking water supply systems in Fuzuli City. To this end, the drainage systems built during Guruchay in the 1980s, which had fallen into disrepair during the occupation, were restored and put back into operation. At the same time, 2 catchment tanks with a total capacity of 100 cubic meters and a pumping station were constructed at the water source. A 630 mm diameter main water pipeline was laid from the water source to the town of Fuzuli. The main pipeline is connected to the distribution network of the Fuzuli residential complex under construction, and water supply to the buildings has been ensured. As an urgent measure, 4 modular wastewater treatment plants were installed to treat and utilize wastewater generated at the complex.

In addition to urgent measures, the implementation of the project on the creation of drinking water supply, sewerage, and rainwater systems in Fuzuli City continues. The infrastructure laid down by President Ilham Aliyev on 5 May 2023 is designed to meet the needs of 50 thousand people of Fuzuli city, taking into account perspective development until 2040. According to the project, 15 new sub-artesian wells will be dug and 4 reservoirs with a total capacity of 22 thousand cubic meters will be built to provide Fuzuli with stable and quality drinking water. Construction of a 10.7-kilometer-long main water pipeline from the water source to the town of Fuzuli has been started and is being intensively continued.

According to the project, 103 kilometers of drinking water, 87 kilometers of sewage, and 100 kilometers of rainwater networks will be constructed in Fuzuli town. A wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 15 thousand cubic meters per day will be built to treat and neutralize wastewater generated in Fuzuli. The new infrastructure created in Fuzuli city will be managed on the basis of a "Smart Water" system. Within the framework of the project, each element of the infrastructure will be provided with a SCADA system. The state of operation of sub-artesian wells, water level in reservoirs, hydraulic regimes in the distribution network, and other processes will be regulated online through SCADA systems. Due to the possibilities of the infrastructure being created, it is planned to provide drinking water to the Dovletiyarli and Dadali villages of Fuzuli district in the future.

