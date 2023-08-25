MoD: Quadcopter of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed

25 August 2023 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

On August 25, at about 13:35, a quadrocopter of the Armenian armed forces tried to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our units, the quadcopter was discovered and destroyed by small arms fire,” said a statement of the ministry.

