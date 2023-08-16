Date for return of residents to Fuzuli announced

16 August 2023 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

The first resettlement of residents in Fuzuli town will take place on August 8. It was noted that residents will move to Fizuli in stages. A total of 144 families will be relocated at the initial stage, who are still experiencing difficulties living in temporary accommodation in Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron districts. This was reported in the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that on August 5, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs held a drawing of lots between the families to be resettled in Fuzuli at the first stage.

144 families (509 people) took part in the draw. According to the composition of families, 51 families will be provided with two-room apartments, 76 families with three-room apartments, and 17 families with four-room apartments.

