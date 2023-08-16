Historical cemetery found in Hajiismayilli village of Jalilabad district [PHOTOS]

16 August 2023 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

The cemetery, which belongs to the medieval period, was taken under control by employees of Salyan Regional Department of the State Service for Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, the press service of the agency said, Azernews reports.

It is noted that there are different symbols and signs on tombstones of different sizes and shapes - on some tombstones, one can also find inscriptions in the Arabic alphabet.

It is emphasized that, given the historical significance, the necessary measures will be taken to include the territory in the register of immovable monuments of history and culture.

