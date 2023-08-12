Azerbaijan discusses launching satellites into orbit with Musk

12 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Digital Development and Communications of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev met with the founder of the Tesla company Elon Musk at the Giga-Texas plant in Austin.

The Minister announced this on his Facebook page, Azernews reports, citing the post.

"We exchanged views on the planned operation of the Starlink satellite Internet service in our country this year, the launch of satellites belonging to Azerbaijan, as well as on the International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku in October this year," the minister wrote.

---

