Azerbaijan's Def Ministry leadership inspect combat readiness at military units [PHOTOS]

4 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

First Deputy Defence Minister - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev and other senior officials of the ministry visited for the first time the operational capability units created within the framework of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC). They were interested in the measures being taken to improve the level of training of personnel, Azernews reports, citing Ministry.

Reports were heard from the command staff on the progress of preparations for the certification exercises to be conducted under the units' OCC programme this year. It was reported that the tactical and special exercises, which are based on field training, focused on improving the practical skills of the personnel in the application of methods of conducting modern general military combat.

Then the Defence Ministry leadership familiarised itself with the special forces training course in one of the military units. The level of training of the servicemen was highly appreciated during the exercises involving the use of artillery installations and other weapons of the special forces.

Colonel-General K.Valiyev, meeting with the personnel participating in the commando training course, underlined that the formation of combat-ready military units for subversive and sabotage purposes and equipping them with modern weapons was achieved within the framework of successfully carried out reforms in our Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr Ilham Aliyev. He said that with the creation of such military units the combat capabilities of our Army have increased, and noted that special attention will be paid to the training of professional special forces in the future.

Later, a leading group of the Defence Ministry arrived at the range to observe the mountain training course attended by cadets of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute. It was reported that during the course the cadets were taught the rules of overcoming mountain obstacles, with special attention paid to their individual training and practical tasks in a group.

The Chief of the General Staff instructed to increase the intensity and quality of training and exercises, as well as to develop the combat skills of the personnel, to conduct training in day and night conditions.

In conclusion, the commanding officers were given appropriate tasks to maintain the combat effectiveness of the units at a high level, as well as to improve the qualifications of servicemen in the effective use of weapons and equipment.

---

