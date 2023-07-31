Solemn opening ceremony of "UZAZ-2023" exercises held in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

31 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

At the Chirchik training ground in the Tashkent region, a solemn opening ceremony was held for tactical command and staff exercises with computer support "UZAZ-2023", held in accordance with the "Plan of bilateral cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2023".

As Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, the national anthems of both countries were first performed.

Speakers at the ceremony spoke about the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the military and military-educational fields, and wished success to the participants in the exercises.

During the speeches, confidence was expressed that the computer-assisted joint exercises organized for the first time would serve to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the armies of the two countries. It was noted that the exercises "UZAZ-2023" will make a great contribution to the exchange of experience between the military personnel of the two countries, increasing their professionalism and level of training.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz