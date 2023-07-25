Meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian FM of took place in Moscow

25 July 2023 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, took place in Moscow.

Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“As part of a working visit to the Russian Federation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov held a bilateral meeting. The parties discussed bilateral and regional issues, including the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the statement says.

Recall that within the framework of Jeyhun Bayramov's visit, another round of talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia is also planned.

