Azerbaijan Demonstrates 131 Defence Products at IDEF-2023 Exhibition

25 July 2023 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan informed on Tuesday, that a delegation of the Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan is also taking part in the exhibition held under the patronage of the Turkish Presidential Administration under the auspices of the Turkish Ministry of National Defence, Azernews reports.

The International Defence Industry Exhibition "IDEF-2023" exhibits 131 items of defence products manufactured at the enterprises of the Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan, including various types of small arms, close combat weapons, mortars, ammunition of various calibres, unmanned aerial vehicles and others.

At the same time, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, and founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, a corner "Heydar Aliyev" dedicated to the great leader has been created at the stand.

During the exhibition, Azerbaijani Defence Industry Minister Madat Guliyev is scheduled to meet with representatives of the Turkish government and heads of delegations of a number of countries taking part in the exhibition.

The International Defence Industry Exhibition IDEF-2023 will continue its work until 28 July.

The exhibition is one of the world's largest platforms for the demonstration of new weapons and is held at the TÜYAP exhibition centre in Istanbul.

IDEF is among the world's four largest defence industry exhibitions in terms of the number of exhibiting companies. In addition, IDEF stands out as the world's largest platform for negotiations between defence companies.

As in previous years, IDEF will showcase the novelties of the domestic defence industry. The exhibition will also feature upgraded versions of previously developed products of the Turkish defence industry.

Combat and tactical armoured personnel carriers, unmanned ground vehicles, guided missiles, military simulators, equipment for destroying explosive materials and other latest developments in the military-industrial complex will be demonstrated.

The IDEF exhibition profiles include military equipment for land forces, navies, air forces, defence technologies, space technologies, airborne systems, helicopters, ships, electronic equipment, security systems, transport and logistics equipment and systems.

Azerbaijan was one of the countries to participate in the event, showcasing 131 defence products. These products included land defence, naval defence, aviation and aerospace, and logistic support activities.

IDEF-2023 was attended by 1,238 exhibitor companies from 53 countries and 68,795 professional visitors from 94 countries. The exhibition area spanned 120,000 square meters.

The event also hosted a Buyers Program, with 81 countries, 2 international organizations, 163 delegations, and 614 delegation members attending.

There were 4,055 scheduled meetings and 95 signature ceremonies.

IDEF-2023 was a successful event, with Azerbaijan demonstrating its defence products to the world.

---