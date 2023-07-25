Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General: 28 people have been arrested for corruption this year

25 July 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

In the first half of 2023, 85 criminal cases were initiated by the operative bodies of the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, speaking at an enlarged session of the Collegium at the General Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of 19 operative actions carried out, 28 persons were detained for corruption at the scene of the crime, as well as 18 wanted persons.

In the first six months of 2023, 43 out of 2,700 appeals received by the hotline-161 of 2,700 appeals received by the Anti-Corruption Hotline-161 of the Main Anti-Corruption Department under the General Prosecutor's Office, criminal cases were initiated under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

---