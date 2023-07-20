Department of State Border Guard Service holds event dedicated to National Press Day

20 July 2023 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of July 22 - National Press Day, an event held in the Department of the State Border Guard Service (SBS), Azernews reports.

The participants of the event were congratulated by the head of the State Border Guard Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev on National Press Day and the special role of cooperation with the media in the field of organizing service and combat activities of the structural institutions of the State Border Guard Service, ensuring reliable protection of the state borders, education of military patriotism among young people, special attention was paid to the popularization of the border guard profession.

Satisfaction was expressed with the development of relations between the State Border Guard Service and mass media, and confidence was expressed that useful cooperation will be successfully continued in the future.

In the end, according to the order of the Head of the State Border Guard Service, a group of media representatives were awarded medals and certificates of honor for their contribution to cooperation in the field of press.

---

