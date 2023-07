17 July 2023 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding Member of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Javanshir Feyziyev the Shohrat Order [Order of Glory].

According to the decree, Javanshir Feyziyev was awarded the Shohrat Order for his long years of merits in the sociopolitical life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

