Al Jazeera shows report on peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia [PHOTOS]

Popular Qatari TV channel Al-Jazeera showed an extensive report on the progress of peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the situation in Karabakh and the region after Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day war, Azernews reports, citing AL-Jazeera.

TV channel presented information about the history of the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict, our country's efforts to establish peace in the region and opening of transport communications, and the situation on Lachin Road. He also informed the viewers about the ongoing peace talks mediated by Russia and the West and Baku's constructive position.

Then the guest of the program, Georgian scientist Tamara Dragadze spoke about Azerbaijan's just position, noting that official Baku offered to sign a peace agreement based on international legal norms, mutual respect for territorial integrity, and sovereignty of states. She added that although the Armenian side officially recognizes that Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan, Iravan does not take a sufficiently constructive position in the peace talks.

The report also informed about the trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held on 15 July in Brussels. The anchor brought to attention that during the conversation they exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a continuation of negotiations on the peace process, delimitation of borders, the opening of transport communications, withdrawal of Armenian military units from the territories of Azerbaijan, and disarmament of illegal military formations.

