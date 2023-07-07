TABİB head and German ambassador discuss medical cooperation

7 July 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Vugar Gurbanov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Medical Territorial Unit Management Association (TABİB), and German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horleman discussed cooperation in the medical sphere, Azernews reports.

"Thanks to Vugar Gurbanov for the very interesting discussion on the health systems in Azerbaijan and Germany and the future cooperation between our countries," the publication says.

Executive Director has been the Executive Director of TABİB since September 8th, 2021, when he was appointed by the Supervisory Board of TABİB. He is a graduate of Azerbaijan Medical University and has worked as a neuropathologist for many years, as well as the head of the Medical Claims Department of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance.

The discussion between Gurbanov and Horleman comes after a five-day expert mission organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in September 2022 to assess the needs and determine areas for further assistance in primary health care, hospital service delivery, and training of the healthcare workforce in Azerbaijan. The mission team consisted of 9 international experts and 8 health professionals from the WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan.

The mission aimed to contribute to the vision of the future organization of primary health care in Azerbaijan by providing recommendations to the other ongoing WHO initiative - the Primary Health Care Demonstration project in Shamakhi.

The discussion between Gurbanov and Horleman is part of WHO's continuing support of the country's healthcare, and the two discussed potential areas of cooperation in the medical sphere.

