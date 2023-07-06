Baku Declaration contains important elements for countries participating in NAM

6 July 2023 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Declaration contains important elements for the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement.

This was stated to journalists by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, AZERNEWS reports, citing Trend.

Azerbaijan has chaired the NAM since 2019. Despite the fact that the period of the country's chairmanship in the organization fell at the height of the pandemic, official Baku successfully fulfilled its chairmanship mission and received the right to lead the Movement for another 1 year.

It should be noted that today in the Baku Congress Center, within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, an event was held on the theme "Toward the complete eradication of colonialism."

Speaking yesterday at the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, President Ilham Aliyev noted that one of the countries that still continues the policy of neo-colonialism is France.

"French-administered territories outside of Europe are the ugly remnants of the French colonial empire. France must respect the sovereignty of the Comoros over the island of Mayotte, as well as the rights of the people of New Caledonia and other peoples of the French overseas communities and territories," the head of state said.

As President Ilham Aliyev said, France must apologize for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes, as well as acts of genocide against member states of the Non-Aligned Movement in Africa, Southeast Asia and elsewhere.

In the Baku Declaration, following the results of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, a draft of the Olympic and Paralympic Games of the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement, which will be held in Paris, was adopted. A document (commemorative declaration) was also adopted on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.