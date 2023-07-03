17th Baku Summer Energy School opens

3 July 2023 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the 17th Baku Summer Energy School was held at ADA University in Azerbaijan on Monday.

The 17th Baku Summer Energy School is jointly organized by the Institute of Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, TotalEnergies and Masdar, Azernews reports, citing IDD.

A total of 56 people are involved in the program. Of which 32 participants represent 13 countries - Azerbaijan, Turkey, the United States, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Bulgaria, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria.

During the opening ceremony Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and bp Regional President Gary Jones welcomed the participants.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Hafiz Pashayev noted that the Baku Summer Energy School has been held annually since 2007, which is an indicator of the relevance of the topic.

"People with the necessary experience in this sphere have gathered here, and the popularity of this school is growing. Generally, today Azerbaijan has a huge history of oil and gas production," he adds

Another speaker, Regional President Gary Jones, sharpened his focus on this. He noted that what started as just a conversation about oil and gas extraction in the Caspian Sea has now turned into a long and very interesting 'journey'. Today energy is an important part of Azerbaijani life and the country's partnership with international oil and gas companies, including BP, he added.

This year's summer school will have a different format: a part of the summer school will be held from 3-14 July in Baku, while the other part will be in Aktau.

