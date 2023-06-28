Talks between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to continue in bilateral format

28 June 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia-Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan in the US will continue in a bilateral format on June 28.

Trilateral meetings with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are not expected today, Azernews reports.

On June 27, Secretary Antony Blinken held bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

Blinken and Bayramov discussed the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, prospects for negotiations on a draft bilateral agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the current situation in the region.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out Azerbaijan's position on the issues raised in the draft agreement. He spoke about Armenia's attempts to obstruct the peace process and Yerevan's provocative actions.

After the meetings, the US State Secretary took part in an opening plenary session with the two ministers at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

Next, the ministers continued negotiations in a bilateral format, which lasted intermittently for 4-5 hours.

The talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will continue through June 29.

