Bern hosts concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

28 June 2023 09:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov has shared a post about the concert "Seven beauties", organized by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in Bern, Azernews reports.

"With support of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation concert of “Seven beauties”septet of musicians from 7 countries was organised in Bern to celebrate 100 anniversary of founder of modern Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.His great legacy in Turkic world is so impressive in music," the ambassador wrote on Twitter.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

