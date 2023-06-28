Armenia has no grounds to make statements regarding Azerbaijan's sovereign terrotory, UN rep [PHOTOS]

28 June 2023 00:30 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia has no grounds to make statements regarding the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, Tofig Musayev, Deputy Permanent Representative of Azerbailan to the United Nations, said in a statement, Azernews reports, citing the tweet by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations.

"Armenia has neither legal, nor political or moral grounds to make any statements or comments concerning the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan or the matters falling within my country's exclusive rights, competence and responsibilities. Instead, Armenia must take serious care of its own international obligations and strictly comply with the Charter of the United Nations and international law," he said, speaking at the plenary meeting or the General Assembly on agenda item 132: "The responsibility to protect and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity".

T.Musayev also added that Azerbaijan remains resolute in its commitment to furthering post-conflict peacebuilding, fostering reconciliation, promoting reintegration, facilitating peaceful coexistence, and driving regional development.

"Azerbaijan is determined to continue efforts towards advancing post-conflict peacebuilding, reconciliation, reintegration, peaceful coexistence and development in the region, as well as ensuring justice and investing in national capabilities for early detection, early warning, prevention and response to any threats to the safety and well-being of its people and the State's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he noted.

The statement by the Azerbaijani UN official has also been shared on the official Twitter account of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz