Azerbaijani ambassador presents copy of his credentials to Ukraine`s Foreign Affairs Ministry

10 June 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev has presented a copy of his credentials to Ukraine`s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis, Azernews reports.

The Deputy Minister hailed the recent intensification of bilateral political dialogue and hoped for Azerbaijan`s future support to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. He especially called on the Azerbaijani side to join the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Yevhen Perebyinis thanked Azerbaijan for the provided humanitarian aid, including the decision to rehabilitate Ukrainian citizens in Azerbaijan and organize rest for children affected by military operations.

Seymur Mardaliyev briefed Perebyinis about additional humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan to Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of the explosion at Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

The ambassador also expressed confidence in Azerbaijan's continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He expressed his readiness to strengthen cooperation between Kyiv and Baku.

---

