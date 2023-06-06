Azerbaijani army positions subjected to fire

6 June 2023 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

Starting from 22:50 on June 5 to 04:40 on June 6, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Istisu settlement, as well as Goysu settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region and Galakend settlement of the Gadabay region, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Kalbajar regions.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

---

