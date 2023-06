3 June 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

I would like to thank President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for attending the ceremony, the newly elected President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his swearing-in ceremony, Azernews reports.

“Once again, I welcome my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev,” Erdogan said.

