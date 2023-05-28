Photos of Jabryil disctrict's Dash Veysalli villge shared [PHOTOS]

28 May 2023 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Dash Veysalli village of Jabrayil district is located in Gayan desert, Minbaşyli administrative territorial unit. The main occupation of the population was animal husbandry.

The village was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1993. During the occupation, Armenian vandals destroyed the village and turned it into a ruin.

On October 20, 2020, the brave Azerbaijani Army, which dealt a crushing blow to the enemy in the Patriotic War, liberated the village from occupation.

Azernews presents photos of the village of Dash Veysalli, which was subjected to Armenian vandalism during the occupation, with reference to Azertag.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz