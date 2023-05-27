French President sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

27 May 2023 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letters reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Please allow me to extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s national holiday-the Independence Day.

Over the last 30 years and since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Azerbaijan and France have established strong relations based on the partnership in the fields of economy, university and education.

The visit of the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna to Baku on April 26-27 has enabled us to see common wish to develop bilateral relations, and it makes me satisfied. This allowed us to recall France’s commitment for the just and lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which is essential for the stability and prosperity of the entire region.

I am glad to meet you again at the second meeting of European Political Community in Chisinau on June 1, which will allow us to continue our mutual exchange on challenges encountered by Caucasus and our continent. I express my hope that this summit, just like the meetings in Prague, will enable us to support the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Mr, President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Emmanuel Macron

President of the French Republic

---

