Azerbaijani President visits Lachin district

27 May 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a trip to the Lachin district.

The head of state attended the inauguration of the 110/35/10 kV "Gorchu" substation owned by the "Azerenergy" OJSC and groundbreaking ceremonies for the Gorchu settlement and village of Shalva in the Lachin district and viewed ongoing works at the Agro-Industrial Park in the city of Lachin.

President Ilham Aliyev also participated in the inauguration of the 110/35/10 kV "Lachin shahar" substation and examined progress of construction in the village of Zabukh.

---

