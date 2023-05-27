Azerbaijani President visits Lachin district
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a trip to the Lachin district.
The head of state attended the inauguration of the 110/35/10 kV "Gorchu" substation owned by the "Azerenergy" OJSC and groundbreaking ceremonies for the Gorchu settlement and village of Shalva in the Lachin district and viewed ongoing works at the Agro-Industrial Park in the city of Lachin.
President Ilham Aliyev also participated in the inauguration of the 110/35/10 kV "Lachin shahar" substation and examined progress of construction in the village of Zabukh.
