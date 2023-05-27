President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Ethiopian counterpart

27 May 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev offered his congratulations to President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Dear Madame President,

I convey my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

I believe that bilateral relations between our countries will continue to evolve in line with interests of our peoples as our fruitful cooperation will further expand within international institutions.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Ethiopia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

