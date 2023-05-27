Independence Day and 100th anniversary of National Leader marked in Budapest [PHOTOS]

27 May 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Hungary held an event on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan and the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Ybl villa, which is considered one of the prominent buildings of the city of Budapest, Azernews reports.

The representatives of the Hungarian National Assembly, other state institutions and the diplomatic corps accredited to Hungary, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora took part in the event.

Ambassador Tahir Taghizade emphasized that after the restoration of independence, Azerbaijan emerged stronger from the crisis and the political, security and economic challenges of that period thanks to the visionary policy under the leadership of a great personality like National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Stating that the strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary are developing successfully both bilaterally and multilaterally, Tahir Taghizade pointed out that the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Hungary in 2023 is an important step in this direction and a foundation for future beneficial cooperation.

The Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Sandor Lezsak, First Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Fargan Novruzov, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Efendiyeva also made speeches at the event.

Sandor Lejak congratulated Azerbaijan on the Independence Day and the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Fargan Novruzov gave detailed information on the multifaceted activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The restoration projects implemented in a number of countries, as well as the construction works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan under the leadership of the President of the Foundation, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, were brought to attention. Fargan Novruzov emphasized that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays a major role in promoting the political legacy of the Great Leader.

Gunay Efendiyeva spoke about the National Leader Heydar Aliyev's irreplaceable role in the history of Azerbaijan. She talked about the important services of Heydar Aliyev in the establishment and development of Azerbaijan statehood.

At the event, members of the Karabakh folk music group led by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mansum Ibrahimov performed samples of Azerbaijani music. At the same time, the members of the "Yeddi biss" musical group representing the Turkic states, led by Honored artist, conductor, composer and pianist Turan Manafzade, performed.

