Prime Minister of Georgia sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

25 May 2023 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my warm regards and heartfelt congratulations to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

While taking this opportunity, let me note my deep appreciation for your personal engagement and contribution to strengthening the partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. This year holds special significance as Azerbaijan commemorates the remarkable legacy of Heydar Aliyev, a visionary leader whose contributions continue to shape nation's progress and development.

Dear Friend,

Let us embrace the bond of friendship and look forward to further collaboration, which will undoubtedly yield even greater achievements for our nations and peoples. Wishing you a joyous celebration and a future filled with peace, progress and success. May Azerbaijan continue to prosper and thrive.

Sincerely,

Irakli Garibashvili

Prime Minister of Georgia

---

