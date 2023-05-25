President of Philippines sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

25 May 2023 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of the Philippines, I wish to convey my warmest felicitations to you on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan – Independence Day.

The Philippines and Azerbaijan have enjoyed cordial ties in the last three decades. I am optimistic that our nations will continue to enjoy friendly relations in the years ahead.

The Philippines stands ready to work with Azerbaijan in addressing global challenges of common concern, such as climate change, energy security, and post-pandemic recovery.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos

President of the Republic of the Philippines

---

