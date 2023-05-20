US President sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

20 May 2023 00:50 (UTC+04:00)

President of the United States of America Joseph Biden has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of the United States, I send our best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate your Independence Day.

The partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States has helped advance prosperity across the region. Together, we are combating terrorism, addressing narcotics trafficking, and countering the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. We have stood together to advance European energy security, particularly during Russia’s brutal war against the people of Ukraine. The United States will continue to support a sustainable and just peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia – which will promote security and prosperity across the South Caucasus for generations to come.

In the year ahead, I look forward to strengthening our partnership even further – including deepening our security and economic cooperation. And, I wish you a joyous national holiday.

Sincerely,

Joseph R. Biden

President of the United States of America

---

