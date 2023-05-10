Baku Slavic University holds event dedicated to 100th anniversary of national leader Haydar Aliyev

10 May 2023 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Slavic University held an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Haydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Member of the Board of the International Committee of ICOMAM (committee of military museums, military history and collections of weapons), First Deputy Chairman of the NGO "GASR" (Castle) For the Protection of Cultural Heritage and Historical Monuments Member of the Board, Doctor of Philosophy in History Parvin Gozalov, made a scientific report “On foreign policy and contribution to Azerbaijani studies of the national leader Haydar Aliyev in the 90s.” at the International scientific conference on topical issues of Azerbaijani studies, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Haydar Aliyev, held at the Baku Slavic University.

Parvin Gozalov brought to the attention of respected readers the political events after the Azerbaijani Parliament adopted the constitutional act "On the Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" on October 18, 1991, thus restoring the state independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Already on November 1, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan appealed to the United Nations (UN) with a request to consider the issue of admitting Azerbaijan to the UN membership. From the first days of gaining state independence, the Republic of Azerbaijan considered joining the International Organization of the United Nations as a sovereign and independent state one of the main tasks in its foreign policy. The application and relevant documents of the Azerbaijani government on joining the UN were considered at a meeting of the Security Council on February 13-15, 1992.

The Security Council decided to satisfy the request of Azerbaijan and issue an appropriate recommendation for consideration by the 46th session of the UN General Assembly, which took place on February 28, 1992. The republics of the former Soviet Union used the mediation of their friendly countries in the issue of their admission to the UN membership. Azerbaijan addressed such a request to Turkey. The Republic of Azerbaijan became a member of the UN on March 2, 1992. The Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN was opened in New York on May 6, 1992. From the first day of its establishment, the Permanent Mission has developed an active activity in the main structures of the organization, aimed at clarifying the real situation around the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and protecting the interests of the republic. One of the most difficult tasks of the Permanent Mission was the destruction of those stereotypes about our republic that created the information structures of unfriendly states.

Further, Parvin Gozalov continued, thanks to the phenomenal diplomatic efforts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Haydar Aliyev, the information blockade was gradually lifted. Through ongoing work at the UN and with members of the UN Security Council, diplomatic and political efforts have greatly contributed to the adoption of the following four resolutions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, numbers 822,853,874 and 884, requiring the immediate, complete, unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces, confirming the territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan . Return of refugees to the historical territories of Azerbaijan in places of permanent residence. Thus, the cooperation of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the UN and its specialized agencies UNICEF, WHO. The ILO and others are making a positive impact on the further development of activities in this direction as well. The Republic actively cooperates with the UN and its specialized agencies in the following areas: the fight against international terrorism, freedom of conscience and religion, drug control, protection of the rights of national minorities. Despite the fact that Azerbaijan was accepted as a member of the OSCE in January 1992, the beginning of its built and principled political course in relations with this organization was laid in the second half of 1993.

Further, P. Gozalov continued in his report, starting from that very moment, the 3rd President of Azerbaijan, national leader Haydar Aliyev, advocating the condemnation of security problems by international and regional organizations, achieved an acceleration of their reaction to the events taking place in the region, intensified efforts to restore peace and stability in the region. This is especially true of the issue of resolving the conflict in which Azerbaijan is involved, and the unfounded claims of Armenia in the Karabakh territory. The head of Azerbaijan, National Leader Haydar Aliyev, participating in the work of international and regional forums, ensured that the truth about the conflict became known to the general public, in order to expand the number of countries supporting the well-founded position of Azerbaijan and condemning the aggression and occupation of Armenia, so that at high and authoritative levels there were effective decisions were made on ways to resolve the conflict. In 1994, after the establishment of a ceasefire (May 1994). Azerbaijani diplomacy in connection with the approaching Budapest summit of the OSCE has become even more active. In July 1994, a meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in Moscow, In most cases, a general agreement was reached on maintaining the ceasefire regime.

The arrival of the then UN Secretary General Boutros Ghali played an important role in coordinating the efforts of the UN and the OSCE to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, in clarifying approaches to solving a number of fundamental issues. At a meeting with Gali Boutros on 10/30/1994, Haydar Aliyev stated that the side constantly cooperates with the Minsk Group and with the OSCE in general, and tries to provide all conditions for fruitful work in the region.

But unfortunately, due to double standards, before the start of the Second Garabagh War on September 27, 2020, which began after another provocation by the Armenian side, the above-mentioned resolutions were not implemented and were ignored by all international organizations. Today's real events clearly showed all observers the power and authority of Azerbaijan at the world level. The decisive and purposeful political and diplomatic steps of President Ilham Aliyev proved that Azerbaijan is able to solve all artificially created difficulties and obstacles in achieving justice for Azerbaijan without the intervention of the above-mentioned organizations that have been adhering to double standards for about 30 years and have been playing a two-sided game. So, after another provocation by Armenia on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani armed forces, by order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief I. Aliyev, launched counter-offensive actions and today the Karabakh lands and adjacent Azerbaijani territories have been liberated from the occupation of Armenia.

Thanks to the courageous and active diplomatic efforts, wide information about the conflict and the peaceful initiatives of the Azerbaijani leadership, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has radically changed the approach of the world's leading countries and individual influential politicians to the problem in a short time. Unfortunately, there were no real changes in the period before the Second Karabakh War.

But as a result of another military provocation by the armed formations of Armenia on September 27, 2020, counter-defensive actions began as a result of offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, and an indicator of the political determination and tactical steps of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, by military means were 5 cities, 4 regions and 286 villages were liberated. I think that the diplomatic contribution of the Russian Federation to the solution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict should be emphasized, as well as, which is very important as a result of the ceasefire, several thousand lives saved on both sides, fathers, sons, brothers and husbands.

And also, I present to the attention of dear readers the historical statement of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin on the air of the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the TV channel “Russia 1”: V. Putin: “I want to return you to the part that I spoke about at the beginning. Armenia did not recognize the independence and sovereignty of Nagorno-Karabakh. This meant, from the point of view of international law, that Nagorno-Karabakh and all the regions adjacent to it were an integral part of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The CSTO (collective security) treaty provides for mutual assistance in case of aggression against the territory of a country that is a party to this treaty. No one encroached on the territory of the Armenian Republic. And this did not give us any right to take a direct part in these hostilities.

