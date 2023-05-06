Pakistani pundit shares his impressions of 4th International Conference in Shusha

6 May 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 4th International Conference “Shapping the geopolitics of the greater Eurasia: from past to present to future” dedicated to 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev took place in Shusha on Wednesday. On the special invitation of the ADA University there were also heads of organisations, media representatives and very influential guests attending the event.

Following the address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev some senior officials of organisations across European and eastern countries extended questions to the Azerbaijani President. One of the guests among the participating organisation heads was Dr Mehmood ul Hassan Khan, Executive Director of the Centre for South Asia & International Studies, who shared his impressions as the participant of the event, speaking also to AZERNEWS.

“It has been wonderful and learning experience to attend, interact and participate in this event. It is well organised in term of selection of speakers, panellist and representatives of prominent think tanks, media, policy makers from the more than 38 countries around the globe which vividly reflects Azerbaijan’s worldwide peaceful diplomacy. It is timely because it caters all aspects of geopolitics from past to present to future. It is result oriented. It suggests numerous workable plans to achieve durable peace, stability and harmony in the region and beyond,” the Pakistani pundit said.

Khan also pointed out his discussion with the rector of ADA University esteemed Hafiz Pashayev.

“During the first session, while intervening I requested H.E. Hafiz Pashayev the Rector of ADA University to add the fourth G I.e. Geography, Geology, Geopolitics and Great Statesmanship attributes to the immense socioeconomic growth of Azerbaijan which he agreed to do so. I also requested to add another fourth D I.e. Diplomacy, Dialogue, Development and Determination of visionary leadership to build a progressive, prosperous and positive country which was again accepted, which is indeed a great honour for me,” he said.

Dr Mehmood ul Hassan Khan emphasized that he has met with political figures of Azerbaijan during his participation in the event. He notes that later he had discussions with those persons about the political and economic relations of Azerbaijan in and outside the region.

“At the end, I purposely suggested to policy makers of Azerbaijan to think about initiation of rigorous diplomatic drive of connectivity, political consultations and economic cooperation in the GCC, Middle East and MENA after the Chinese facilitated Saudi-Iran peace agreement to rescuer the vested interests of Azerbaijan.”

It should be noted that Dr Mehmood ul Hassan Khan, representing his country Pakistan and the organization he heads, also addressed questions to the President of Azerbaijan during the event.

“Interestingly during the conference live interaction with H.E. Ilham Aliyev President of Azerbaijan I expressed my and my country’s special respect, love, passion and connection with him and of course the people of Azerbaijan. I was honoured to ask two questions pertaining to strategic importance of Geoeconomics in the region and beyond.”

Further, the Pakistani pundit, who visited Shusha for the first time, expressed his impression that he enjoyed the charming scenery of the place and that after the 44-day war, thanks to the decisive and far-sighted policy of the country's president, those places have flourished rapidly.

“While visiting the Shusha the Cultural Capital I lost in the natural beauty and biodiversity of it. It is full of history, culture, Center of multiculturalism, ethnic diversity, positive energy, life, color and last but not least life. I must say Shusha represents fascinating struggle of armed forces of Azerbaijan which successfully changed the history of modern war theatre with its zeal & zest, bravery and determination in which the strategic vision of the President Ilham Aliyev also played the most decisive role.

I found Shusha like a newly married couple, full of love, intimacy, integrity, integration, holy connection, trust, and true passions, promises and pledges to jointly move forward to achieve dreams of a qualitative life in the days to come,” Khan added.

