Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet in USA

2 May 2023 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

The meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has just started in Arlington, at George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center with organization of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the MFA, the ministers discussed the security situation in the region as well as issues related to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

To recall, earlier US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a a phone call with the head of state of Azerbaijan expressing his concern over the establishment of the new checkpoint on the Lachin road at the conventional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Besides, the US Secretary of State had noted the significance of the peace agreement between the both Azerbaijani and Armenian sides as well as importance of speeding up the processes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz