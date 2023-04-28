Azerbaijan, Turkiye sign goodwill protocol to co-produce UAVs

28 April 2023 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

The General Manager of Baykar Haluk Bayraktar and Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister Aqil Qurbanov signed a goodwill protocol to jointly manufacture unmanned aerial vehicle systems, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov also attended the ceremony.

Having a speech at the ceremony, Haluk Bayraktar pointed out that today there is a very close and strong cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in unmanned aerial vehicle technology with the understanding of one nation, two states.

"We are here today, Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Aqil Qurbanov and Azerbaijan, and together with our Air Force Commander Ramiz Tahirov, we signed a joint goodwill protocol, and our goal is to further this strong cooperation between our countries," Haluk Bayraktar said.

Haluk Bayraktar stated that Baykar Company established Bayraktar Technology Initiative in Baku, Azerbaijan for the development of advanced generation technologies, autonomous technologies, and artificial intelligence-supported new generation technologies.

“These technologies have been used very effectively in Azerbaijan at a level that will change the world war doctrines and make it controversial at the world level. Now, we aim to carry this cooperation forward with joint development projects and to work together on more original and new-generation issues. In particular, we aim to continue with these navy ammunition technologies, starting with kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle technologies," he added

