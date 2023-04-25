AZAL and YAŞAT Foundation organized an excursion for children of martyrs

25 April 2023 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

An excursion for children of martyrs organized by AZAL jointly with the YAŞAT Foundation was held at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azernews reports.

An interesting educational program was prepared for the participants of the excursion. The children learned in detail how the airport works, saw the planes live, they were told about the work of the services involved in the activities of the airport.

